Albert Timm, from Gordon, Ne. was born on August 27, 1923 to Fred and Bertha and passed away on December 13, 2011, at the age of 88.

Albert was born and raised on a ranch southeast of Gordon. After his parents retired and moved to town, he took over the ranch in the area commonly known as Pole Creek. He was married to Dorothy N. Allen on October 20, 1947, and to this union they had two daughters. They continued to live at the ranch until 1988, when a house fire forced them to move to town. Albert continued to drive back and forth to put up hay in the summer, until he sold the place in 1997.

Albert worked at the Gordon and Rushville sale barns for many years. He was a volunteer at the Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo for years. He received a special-made Deputy badge for parking cars for some 30 odd years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Old Time Cowboy Association, where he volunteered many hours.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bertha, his wife Dorothy, his two brothers, Frank and Walt, grandson Alan Harris, and 3 great grand babies.

He is survived by his two daughters, Lila (Larry) Parks of Box Elder, S.D. and Sandy (Steve) Fankhauser of Chadron, Neb., eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Albert were held December 16, 2011 at the Church of God in Gordon, Neb. with Rev. Al Trucano officiating. Burial was held in Lavaca Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Albert’s memory and donations may be sent to First National Bank, P.O. Box 290, Gordon, NE, 69343.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.