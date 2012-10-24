Funeral services for Betty Miller of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, October, 27th, 2012 at 2:00PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska with Reverend Al Trucano officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, Nebraska.

Betty Marie was born on September 16, 1940 in Smithwick, South Dakota to Charles and Ruth (Renz) Wilson. She joined a brother Charles. Betty passed away October 22, 2012 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff at the age of 72 years following a very brief illness.

Betty was raised in Rushville. She attended Rushville Public Schools. On June 5, 1958, Betty married Bryce Miller. They lived in San Antonio, Texas for a short time while Bryce was serving in the Army. After Bryce’s discharge they moved back to Rushville. There they raised four children. Betty worked at Rushville Community Hospital in the dietary department for many years. After her children began leaving home, she began working at Anderson’s Department in Chadron, where she worked full time up to the time of her death.

Betty loved being with her kids and even more so when the grandkids started arriving. She loved to shop and go to auctions; she was an avid reader and loved watching TV and movies. She enjoyed travelling the country with family. This year she had traveled to the eastern seaboard and Canada with daughter Carolyn and husband Rob.

Survivors include daughters; Sharon (Dwain) Sulzbach of Alliance, Carolyn (Rob) VanVleet of Sidney; Sons, Gregg Miller and Bryan (Jamie) Miller of Sidney; Grandchildren, Nichole (Kevin), Zackery (Randi). Justin, Robbie, Charles (Rose), Kelsey, Shelby, Jessica (Joe) Christopher and Brendon; Great grandchildren Mandie, Addi, Tahler, Teagan, Keyera. Other survivors include nieces, nephews, several aunts and numerous cousins and sister-in-law Carol.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ruth, husband Bryce and Brother Charles.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Rescue Unit. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.