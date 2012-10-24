Adelbert J. Hiller

Adelbert James Hiller, 94, of Fredericksburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2012, at the Chateau Assisted Living Home.

He was born Sept. 24, 1918, in Gordon to Nathan and Anna Hiller.

After living a rural life on the farm, Del decided to go to business college and work for the federal government. He was a World War II veteran and retired from his career with the IRS after 30 years of service.

Del is survived by his brother, Clarence Hiller and his wife, Darlene; two daughters, Barbra and Loretta Hiller; three stepsons, Bob Bishop and his wife, Carole, Chris Bishop and his wife, Cathy, and Jim Bishop; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-granchildren.

Del loved helping others, gardening, playing bingo with his friends and playing checkers with his great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel-Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.