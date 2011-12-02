Funeral services for Marilyn Vencill, age 72, of Crawford, Nebraska were held Wednesday, December 21, 2011 at 10:00 AM at the Congregational Church in Crawford with Pastor Bill Bagley officiating. Burial was at the Crawford Cemetery.

Mrs. Vencill passed away on December 16, 2011 at the Ponderosa Villa in Crawford. Marilyn was born on April 22, 1939. Immediate Survivors: Husband, Dennis Vencill; Son, Andrew Norman, Daughter, Laurel Andrews.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337. Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.