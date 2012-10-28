Berry Blake Beguin was born June 28, 1932 to Henry and Agnes Barth Beguin of Rushville. He grew up on the ranch south of Rushville along with three younger brothers Blayne, Jerry and Perry. They all grew up loving the country way of life on the ranch and have a great appreciation for the great outdoors.

He attended country school close to home riding his horse to school everyday. He attended Rushville High School and graduated with the class of 1949. Following graduation he worked on the family ranch.

On September 9, 1952 Blake married Mary Jean Arthur also of Rushville. To this union two children were born. Theresa Lynn was born on April 23, 1957. Gary Klint was born June 25, 1958. Klint died suddenly at the age of eight due to acute meningitis.

In March of 1953 Blake was called to serve his country. He served in the Army from March 1953 until March of 1955. He was stationed in Japan. Blake was proud that he had served his country and was an Active member of the American Legion Post 161 for 59 years. He served as Sergeant-At-Arms for the Legion color guard for over twenty years.

Upon leaving the service he returned to the family ranch. He worked there until the family ranch was sold. Then he worked for his aunt Hallie Jackson and her husband A.J. on their family ranch. When his daughter Terry opened her veterinary clinic, he helped out there wherever he could. He enjoyed going on country calls and visiting with all the different clients who came into the clinic. He also worked at Sheridan Livestock on Wednesdays.

Blake enjoyed all outside activities. He was the happiest when he was horseback doing something. Blake and his brother Blayne rodeoed together for years. Blake was always well mounted on a horse he had trained himself. Later on he was proud to watch his daughter Terry carry on the tradition of rodeoing in high school and college. During his final years he proudly watched his granddaughter Charmayne in Junior, Little Britches and High School rodeos. The birth of Charmayne was one of his happiest moments.

Blake loved hunting and fishing and the great outdoors. He would drive along the creek hunting pheasants, ducks, deer and coyotes. He had a pack of coyote hounds and loved to go hunting coyotes with friends. He helped a lot of deer hunters guiding them through the rough hills of the ranch.

Blake enjoyed reading. He would read a book several times or read a magazine from cover to cover. He loved visiting and socializing with friends. He was a charter member of the Saturday night pool gang at the Legion club.

Blake was diagnosed with Alzheimer in 2006. He continued to go to the vet clinic until June of 2011. When his health deteriorated after a broken hip, he moved to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff in July of 2011. He lived there until his death.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary Jean, daughter Theresa Beguin-Strong and her husband Bernard and granddaughter Charmayne, all of Rushville, brothers Blayne (Judy) of Rushville, Jerry (Karen) of Kimball and Perry (Verona) of Spearfish, South Dakota and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Agnes, his son Klint and a nephew Brent.

Vigil service will be held 7:00 PM Monday, October 29, 2012 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Rushville. Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 30, 2012 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Rushville. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Rushville. A memorial has been established for the Rushville American Legion Color Guard. Donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, P.O. Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.