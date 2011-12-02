Brenna Layne Clark, age 3, of Thedford, Neb. went to be with Jesus on December 17, 2011.

Brenna was born on August 27, 2008, in Cambridge, Neb. to Adam and Alicia (Abbott) Clark. She lived in Cambridge until March 2009, when she and her family moved to a ranch located between Hyannis and Merriman, Neb. In September 2011, they moved to a ranch near Thedford.

Brenna will always be remembered by her family as a beautiful, smart, loving little girl who smiled with her whole face and adored her family, including her big sister Anna and her little brother Caleb. She loved Jesus, music, reading, riding her horse Mac, the color pink, helping her dad with the cows and helping her mom cook, riding her tricycle, changing clothes, painting, coloring, picking on Caleb, and daydreaming with Anna. Her best friend is her sister Anna.

Survivors include her parents, Adam and Alicia; sister Anna; brother Caleb; grandparents Chris and Kim Abbott of Gordon, Neb. and Stan and Carolyn Clark of Ainsworth, Neb.; great-grandmothers Mary Clark of Ainsworth and Ila Horner of Rose, Neb.; uncles and aunts A.J. and Jessica Abbott, Carver and Billie Abbott, Jon Clark and Ballad and Brent Hummel; cousins Morgan and Cooper Abbott and Isabel, Adyson and Emerie Hummel; and many great aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Bill and Evelyn Brennemann, Art and Pat Abbott, Earl Clark and Eldon Horner.

Funeral services were held December 22, 2011, at Hyannis High School, Hyannis, Neb. Words of comfort were provided by Pastor Lee Wonch and A.J. Abbott. Pallbearers were A.J. Abbott, Carver Abbott, Jon Clark and Brent Hummel.

Music was “Amazing Grace” (My Chains Are Gone), Jeana Hackel; “Angels Among Us”, Genia Entz and Mary Boehm; “Heaven Is The Face” by Steven Curtis Chapman as well as a selection of children’s music.

Interment was at Hyannis Cemetery, Hyannis. Memorials are suggested to the Brenna Clark Memorial Fund. Mullen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.