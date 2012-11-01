Beryl E. Trenkle passed away Wenesday, October 31, 2012 at the Life Care Center in Casper Wyoming.

Beryl was born April 13, 1924 in Ellsworth, Nebraska to Harry and Georgianna Merritt. She grew up in Ellsworth, attended High School in Chadron, but graduated from Alliance High. After Graduation, she worked as a telephone operator until she married Raymond L. Trenkle on April 24, 1944 in Washington State, where he was stationed in the United States Navy. They eventually settled in Alliance, Nebraska, where Raymond was a rancher. Two children were born to Beryl and Raymond while they were in Alliance, David M. and Gloria D. In 1956, the family of four moved to Chadron where they continued to live for the remainder of their lives. Two more children, Cynthia S.and Fredrick A. were born while in Chadron.

Beryl was very active in the Does and The Rebecca Lodge and she enjoyed working at the Chadron Sales Barn for many years. She loved her family and she loved her friends. She also loved to dance and to play cards. She was a great grandmother to her four grandchildren and two great grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.

Beryl was preceded in death by her parents, her three older sisters, Mary Elizabeth (Beth), Margaret (Bobs) and Alice, her husband Raymond and her oldest son David. She is survived by her remaining children, Gloria Mueller (Keith) of Coralville Iowa, Cynthia Allington (Mark) of Glenrock Wyoming , and Fred of Chadron Nebraska, Granddaughter Amy Schreiner (Doug) of Lees's Summitt Missouri , and grandsons Casey and Nicholas and granddaughter Hayley Allington of Laramie Wyoming and great granddaughters Alissa and Mallory Schreiner and numerous nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE

Friday November 2, 2012, 11:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel

Click for Map and Directions

There will be a luncheon to follow at Country Kitchen with burial to follow at the Alliance Cemetery.