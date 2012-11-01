James F. “Jim” Hendricks

James “Jim” Hendricks was born February 18, 1932, to James J. and Thelma Hendricks in Glendale, Arizona. He passed away October 25, 2012 at this home in Rushville, he was 80.

Jim spent most of his life in Arizona. Jim and his wife Joann moved to Rushville in 2001. He enjoyed working on his lawn, hunting and fishing after retiring from being a Master Painter.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Joann, and his son Douglas. He was preceded in death by a son James Michael and daughter Patricia Joann.

Memorial services were held October 29, 2012, at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home in Gordon, NE, with Mark Tiensvold officiating. A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.