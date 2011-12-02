Bonnie G. Rager, 84, a Wellington resident for 46 years and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2011 at her home following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born the daughter of George Walter and Edith Eldora (Sullivan) Blare on May 28, 1927 in Martin, South Dakota. It was in Martin where Bonnie spent her early childhood, went to school through her sophomore year and was baptized and confirmed.

On October 19, 1941, her mother married Lawrence Wamsley and in 1943 the family moved to Gordon, Nebraska where Bonnie was a graduate of Gordon High School. Following graduation, she went to work as an operator for Bell Telephone Company.

On March 16, 1947, Bonnie and Don E. Rager were united in marriage. To this union two children were born, one son and one daughter. After the birth of their son, she went to work for the Pine Ridge Plumbing Company in the accounting office. Bonnie was employed there until February 1951 as the family was transferred to North Platte, Nebraska by the J.C. Penney Company. Their daughter was born during their time in North Platte. They lived there through February 1957 and were transferred to Fort Morgan, Colorado. Again, the family was transferred to Yuma, Colorado in 1960 and finally made their last move to Wellington, Kansas in May 1965.

Bonnie very much loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and looked forward to having them around. She enjoyed traveling which she was able to do often with her husband and good friends, George and Donna Storey of Winfield, Kansas.

She was Past President of Newcomers Club, belonged to Grand Cross of Colors, ESA Sorority, Eastern Star, loved to play Bridge in several different Bridge groups, loved solitaire and also served on the Wellington Senior Center Board for 3 years. Bonnie even made their holiday center pieces.

Bonnie stayed busy working on the many crafts that she enjoyed: sewing, quilting, oil painting, woodworking, porcelain dolls and ceramics. She taught ceramics in her home for many years and always had a soft spot in her heart for all the people that attended her classes.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, step-father and sister.

Survivors include her husband, Don Rager of the home; son Rick Rager and his wife Virginia; step-grandson, Steven and step-great-granddaughter, Samantha of Wichita, Kansas; grandson, Dustin Rager and his wife Michelle and great-granddaughter Alyssa of Chillicothe, Missouri; granddaughter Lindsay Rager of Manhattan, Kansas; daughter, Connie Biles and her husband Wayne of Wellington, Kansas; grandson Sam Biles and his wife Anne and step-great-grandchildren, Cameron and Katie of Belle Plaine, Kansas; grandson, Tyler Biles and great-grandson, Rylan Biles of Wellington, Kansas; granddaughter, Abby Biles of Wichita, Kansas; brother, George Blare and his wife Edna of Mesa, Arizona; brother-in-law, Hudson Morey of Gordon, Nebraska along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2011 with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services for Bonnie will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2011 at the First United Methodist Church, Wellington, Kansas.

Interment will follow at the Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Wellington, Kansas.

Memorials have been established in her loving memory to the First United Methodist Church (Kids Meals on Wheels), 202 West Harvey, Wellington, Kansas 67152 or the Wellington Humane Society, P.O. Box 494, Wellington, Kansas 67152. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.dayfuneralhome.info.