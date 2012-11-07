Funeral services for Madge Fortune-Chicoine of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday, November 9, 2012 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Chadron with Reverend Al Trucano officiating. There will be a luncheon after the service with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville.

Madge passed away on November 4, 2012 at the age of 88 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs, Nebraska. She was born on June 11, 1924 in Rushville, Nebraska to Victor and Irene Boeck. She was married to Charles W. Fortune on June 21, 1943. To this union, three children were born, Tom, Vikki, and Tim. Charles passed away in 1980. On November 27, 1997 she married Vernon Chicoine. He passed away in 2003.

Madge was a lifelong resident of the Nebraska panhandle, having businesses and living in the communities of Rushville, Hemingford, Hay Springs, as well as living in Gordon and Chadron. Madge’s most notable professional experience was her 25 year tenure as the Activities and Social Services Director at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, where she returned as a resident until her death. Madge was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She experienced great joy in her interactions with others and especially enjoyed time with her family and friends.

Madge is preceded in death by her Mother Irene Thomas, Step-father Wilkey Thomas, Father Victor Boeck, spouses Charles Fortune 1943-1980, Vern Chicoine 1997 – 2003.

She is survived by her children Thomas C. (Mary Ellen) Fortune of Lincoln, Nebraska; Vikki I. (James) Anderson of Cave Creek, Arizona; Timothy J. (Sydney) Fortune of Bluemont, Virginia. Grandchildren, Sean Fortune of Shelton, Nebraska; Eric Fortune of Little Elm, Texas; Kristopher Kershner of Phoenix, Arizona; Michelle Arthur of Downers Grove, Illinois; Scott Sheneman of Bluemont, Virginia; Sheree Wilt of Manhattan, Kansas; Sister, Pearl Bean of Rome, Ohio; fifteen great-grandchildren, Nephew, Jerry (Kim) Bean of Columbus, Ohio; Niece, Jennifer Landis of Ohio.

A memorial has been established for the Madge Fortune-Chicoine Fine Arts Endowed Scholarship at CSC, the Chadron United Methodist Church, or the P.E.O. Cottey College Fund. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.