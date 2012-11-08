Funeral services for Joyce Dreyer of Rushville, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2012 at 10:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rushville with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville. There will be a visitation Friday, November 9, 2012 at 7:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron.

Joyce passed away suddenly at the age of 77, on November 7, 2012 at the Chadron Community Hospital.

Joyce Carol (Reeves) Dreyer was born on July 27, 1935 in Rushville, Nebraska to Louis and Carrie Reeves. She grew up on the family farm south of Whiteclay, Nebraska and attended grade school at Extension School outside of Whiteclay. She graduated from Rushville High School in 1953, and earned her teaching certificate from Chadron State College.

She taught at Beaver Valley and the Mill School on Pine Creek. On March 27, 1957, she was united in marriage to Ralph Dreyer, and they resided on the family farm south of Rushville. To this union were born two children, David and Carol. Joyce and Ralph lived and worked on the farm for 47 years. Joyce enjoyed gardening her beautiful flowers, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family and many close friends, especially her grandchildren, Anne, Alan and Alyssa. She was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church from her teen years until her passing. She was also active in the VFW and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She leaves to mourn her son David and wife Cheryl of Piedmont, South Dakota; Daughter Carol Jensen of Sturgis, South Dakota; grandchildren, Alan Dreyer of Dubuque, Iowa, Anne Giesel and husband Gabe of Burlington, Iowa, Alyssa Sturm of Rapid City, South Dakota; Mother, Carrie Reeves of Whiteclay, Nebraska; Brother Maurice (Moe) Reeves of Whiteclay, Nebraska; Sister, Holly Jacquot and husband Roger of Henderson, Nevada; Brother-in-law Elmer Dreyer of Wilbur, Nebraska; Sister-in-law Doris Dreyer of Muscatine, Iowa and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; father Louis, and Brother Jerry.

Joyce’s greatest joy was her blessings of family, faith, and friends. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial has been established for the Immanuel Lutheran Church or Parkview Lodge Assisted Living. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.

