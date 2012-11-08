Funeral services for Betty Wittrock of Carpenter, Wyoming will be held on Monday, November 12, 2012 at 10:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming with her son Pastor Michael Wittrock officiating. A visitation will be held in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sunday, November 11, 2012 at 7:00 PM at the Cheyenne Memorial Chapel.

Betty passed away on November 7, 2012 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.

Betty was born in August 8, 1925 in Alexandria, Nebraska.

She was 87.

Her survivors include: Sons: Michael (Jennifer) Wittrock of Rushville, Nebraska; Mark Wittrock of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Monte Wittrock of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Daughter: Candice Lane.

A memorial has been established for the Disabled Veteran’s, the Rushville American Legion, or the St. Paul Lutheran Church. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.