James William Turman (Jim) was born May 30, 1928 to James and Murriel (Hunter) Turman. Jim married Wilma Sears on October 2, 1948. To this union 4 children were born, Rickie (Karen) of Alliance, NE, Jerry (Dee Dee) of Chadron, NE, Randy (Betty) of Hay Springs, and Laurie (Tim) of Gurley, NE. He was then blessed with 9 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.



Jim and Wilma lived north of Hay Spring then moved to town. Jim worked for the Sheridan County Road Department for 18 years. Then he went to work at Northwest Rural Public Power District, from which he retired. Jim was an active member of the United Methodist Church and took great comfort in his church family. He served many years on the fire department, where he served as fire chief, and also on the school board.



Jim enjoyed his family, fishing, and hunting. In fact just this year he shot his lifetime dream, a Nebraska Elk. He also spent many hours making wood working projects and rebuilding machinery. Jim could fix or build anything. He was a loving, patient, kind man who worked hard and loved unconditionally.



Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Wilma of 58 years, sisters Ruth Dohrman, Orpha Turman, Flora Boyce, and Son-in-law Garold Batterman.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 17, 2012 at 10:00 AM at the Hay Springs United Methodist Church with Pastor Fred Andersen officiating. Inurnment will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery. A memorial in lieu of flowers has been established for the Hay Springs Fire Department. Memorials may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Drabbels PO Box 443 Hay Springs, Nebraska 69347.

Chamberlain-Drabbels is in charge of arrangements.