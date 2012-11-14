Katherine A. Leinz, 68, of Salida died Nov. 8, 2012, at her home.

She was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Rushville, Neb., to Richard and Ruth (Finkey) Huntington.

She married Joseph Leinz on Nov. 12, 1966, in Denver. They moved to Chaffee County in 1994.

Mrs. Leinz served as co-administrator of Chaffee County for many years.

She also served on the Salida Golf Club board of directors for many years and on the Salida Women’s Golf Association.

Mrs. Leinz enjoyed golfing, bowling, skiing, needle point, spending time with her grandchildren and playing cards with the girls on Wednesdays at the Salida Golf Club Bar and Grill.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mrs. Leinz is survived by her husband; daughters, Lisa (Chris) Danos of Gunnison and Nicole (Joe) Christen of Arvada; brother, Bill Huntington of Hay Springs, Neb.; and grandchildren, Emera Danos, Marisa Danos and Madison Christen.

Memorial services are set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 2012, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.

Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at lewisandglenn.com.