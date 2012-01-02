Floyd John Kling, 86, was born on January 10, 1925, to Arnold and Augusta Kling on the C.W. Smith farm west of Gordon known as the Hardin farm. Floyd joined the Lord on December 31, 2011, after residing at Pioneer Manor, Hay Springs, for less than two days.

Floyd attended Pleasant Hill School and never lived more than four miles from the home place in the Pleasant Hill District for all 86 years of his life.

On December 9, 1945, Floyd and Helen (Nydahl) were united in marriage at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. To this union three children were born, one daughter, Lanell, and two sons, Dennis and Danny.

Floyd held many offices in the Lutheran Church and served on various boards at the local school, always giving willingly of his time. Floyd’s philosophy was based on Christian living and a love of his fellow man. He was hard working while always exhibiting a gentle spirit.

Floyd had many varied interests, but especially enjoyed baseball, bowling, dancing, football, playing cards, and spending time with friends. He also treasured time spent with family and always looked forward to birthdays, holidays, and attending the activities for his grandchildren.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Helen; one daughter, Lanell (Ted) Carpenter of Illinois; two sons, Dennis (Maria) Kling of Rushville and Danny (Jackie) Kling of Gordon; one brother, Lester; three sisters: Dorothy Jensen, Ida Mae Drabbles, and Donna May (Merle) Tilton, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Floyd dearly loved his six grandchildren: Ryan Carpenter, Tim Carpenter, Marika Halverson, Shannon Ellingson, Trent Kling, Kortney Kling, and five great-grandchildren who will carry on the family legacy. He is loved and will be missed.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 3, 2012, 10:00 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church with burial at the Gordon Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Grace Lutheran Church and donations may be sent to Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, Neb, 69373.