Henry Ruterbories Jr. was born to Henry and Katherine Furley Ruterbories November 13, 1928, in Ewing, Nebraska. He passed away November 12, 2012 at the Gordon Memorial Hospital, he was 83.

He lived on a farm south of Plainview, Nebraska until he joined the Navy September 18, 1946 and was Radio Man Third Class and was stationed on the USS Lindensald with active duty in Guam. He then returned to the farm after an honorable discharge from the Navy. Henry met and married Norma Ann Barnes January 20, 1951 and to this union 12 children were born, 3 sons and 9 daughters.

He continued to do farming on the farm south of Plainview until 1982 when he and his wife Norma started a truck farm near Ainsworth. He enjoyed farming and also took a few side tracks and learned how to raise bees and harvest the honey from the hives he had on the farm north of Ainsworth. He was often fondly referred to as the Mellon man. He continued to farm until approximately 6 years ago when health issues prevented him from doing the things he loved to do.

Henry is survived by his nine daughters, Ronda Larson of Gordon, NE, Cathy Friedman of Louisville, KY, Jackie Mellon of Navasota, TX, Billie Lefebvre of Lincoln, NE, Cheryl Mott of Flagstaff, AZ, Amy Walker of Quartsite, AZ, Becky Primus of Sargent, NE, Mary Birchfield of Marysville, OH and Anna Goodin of Madison, SD. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his wife Norma in 2001, 3 sons and 1 granddaughter.

Memorial services will be held Monday, November 19, 2012, 10:30AM at New Hope Community Church in Springview, NE. Honorary Pallbearers are his son-in-laws; Jerry Larson, Eric Birchfield, Dennis Mott, David Primus, David Walker, Steve Mellon, Ron Goodin, Andrew Friedman and grandson Patrick Lefebvre. The family suggests memorials to the New Hope Church in Springview, the Gordon Countryside Care or the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.