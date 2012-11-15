Marian Rose Eckerle Hoos

Marian Hoos was born January 23, 1922 south of Hay Springs to Julius and Lena (Sandoz) Eckerle. She passed away November 14, 2012 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home, Hay Springs, NE, at the age of 90.

She grew up on her parents ranch south of Rushville, NE in the sandhills with a brother Emerson and two sisters Violet and Pauline. She had another brother Paul who died at the age of two. After she graduated from Rushville High School in 1939, Marian worked for Ma Bell as a telephone operator.

In 1944, she and Robert (Bob) Hoos were married while he was in the Army and stationed in Florida. When Bob got out of the service, they returned to the sandhills for work and then purchased his dad’s place south of Rushville in 1949 to raise cattle, crops and family. Together they had four children, Valora, Shirley, Joyce and Bruce.

Marian was a jack of all trades-raising a family, teaching, calving out cows, gardening, milking cows to sell the cream, raising chickens to trade eggs for groceries, loving horses, and shoveling snow. In her spare time she enjoyed playing the piano, singing, and playing cards.

Marian was widowed in 1976. She remained on the ranch, continuing to teach and raise cattle. In 1988, the Nebraska College of Education recognized Marian with the “Distinguished Educator Award” for 33 years of teaching rural schools in Sheridan County. After her retirement from teaching, she was the narrator of the the Sandoz Tour for Chadron State College, at tutor for students and substitute teacher in local schools.

Marian was a member of the United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and served on the Fairview Cemetery Board.

At the Hay Springs Friendly Festival she met an old high school sweetheart, Everett Hunter, and they remained close companions until his passing in 2010. Everett and Marian traveled as far as Hawaii, went any distance to celebrate family occasions, and thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company.

Marian moved into Senior Housing in 2007, Rushville Assisted Living in 2009 and in May of 2010 she became a resident of Pioneer Manor.

Preceding Marian in death were her parents, Julius and Lena Eckerle, her husband Robert, son-in-law Larry Musfelt, her brothers Paul and Emerson Eckerle and her sisters Violet Whiting and Pauline Walgren. Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Pickett of Riverton, WY, Shirley (Gerald) Davis of Lisco, NE, Valora (Butch) Scott of Douglas, WY, her son Bruce Hoos of Rushville, NE, 9 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral Services were held Saturday November 17, 2012, 2:00PM at the United Methodist Church in Rushville. Burial was held in Fairview Cemetery, Rushville, NE.

The family suggests memorials to the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box366 Gordon, NE 69343..