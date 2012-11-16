Douglas Tryon, 76, of Grand Island and former longtime resident of Ogallala, died Monday, November 12, 2012 in the St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Doug was born September 6, 1936 to Mildred (Gay) and Glen Tryon, on the old Tenny place south of Gordon, Nebr. After graduating from Gordon High School in 1953 he attended the University of Nebraska, studying agriculture.

He then enlisted in the US Army and served from 1956 to 1962. Doug served two years in Germany and the remaining time stateside. Later he settled his family in Ogallala where he started his own business, Doug’s Plumbing.

His hobbies included ammunition reloading, trap shooting, and watching football, being an avid Cornhusker fan. He enjoyed outdoor sports like fishing and hunting. Doug was a longtime member of the National Rifle Association.

He had a true heart for helping those in need, and took great joy spending time with family and friends.

Preceding him in death was a son Randall Tryon and his parents.

Survivors include three daughters: Crystal (Victor) Ray of Aloha, OR; Simona (Mark) Haggard of Vancouver, WA; and Victoria (Matt) Dancer of Sutherland.

Four sons: Richard (Sarah) Tryon of Ogallala; Paul Tryon of Aurora, CO; David (Eloise) Tryon of Julesburg, CO; and Donald Tryon of Denver, CO

Three sisters: Glenda (Gary) Meyers of Goddard, KS; Cinda (Ron) Hicks of Lincoln; and Diana (Steve) Sanders of Gordon.

20 Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren. And many nieces and nephews.

The family chose cremation. The Memorial Service will be Sunday, November 18, at 2 p.m. in Draucker Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Haggard officiating.

Military Honors will be rendered by the Keith County Veterans Organization. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

A memorial has been established in his name.

Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.