Kathleen Dorothy Foster, 95, of McCook passed away Nov. 5, 2012, in Golden, Colorado.

She was born March 6, 1917, in Gordon, Nebraska,, daughter of Arthur and Clara (Steinhaus) Child. Kathleen grew up on the family ranch north of Gordon. After graduating from Gordon High School, she worked for the Gordon Chevrolet Dealership.

On Feb. 6, 1942, Kathleen married George Foster at the Presbyterian Church parsonage in Gordon. To this union three boys were born. During World War Two, George worked in the Mare Island Ship Yard and Kathleen worked for the Rations Board in Vallejo, California. She was known for growing a large garden, the fruit of which she enjoyed sharing. She also enjoyed yard work, canning and cooking for her family and friends.

In addition to being a dedicated homemaker and loving mother, Kathleen was the Deputy Clerk of the District Court at the Red Willow County Courthouse.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her sister and parents and husband, George Foster.

Surviving include her three sons, David (Theresa) Foster and grandchildren Hanna, Gabriel and Jacob of Eagle, Colorado, John (Dona) Foster and grandchild Nicole of Golden and Kirby Foster of Windsor, Colorado; brother Kenneth Child and wife Norma of Gordon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Carpenter-Breland Funeral Home in McCook on Monday, Nov. 12, 2012, from 1 - 8 p.m.

Services will be at the Carpenter Breland Funeral Home Chapel, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012, at 10 a.m. with Associate Pastor Alisa Parde officiating.

Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska.

Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice. To sign the online guest book, go to www.carpenterbreland.com.

Carpenter Breland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.