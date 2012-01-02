Forrest Paul Strong, 74, a resident of Los Alamos, N.M., passed away Friday, December 30, 2011.

Forrest was born April 25, 1937. He was an art teacher for many years in the Los Alamos Public School System.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Strong; parents, Ralph and Louisa (Petersen) Strong; sister, Bernita Strong and brother, Neil Strong. Forrest is survived by his son; Nathan Strong of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; daughter, Suzette Strong of Tempe, Ariz.; brothers, Grant Strong of Lakewood, Colo., Mark Strong(Larraine) of Lakeview, Ore., Harold Strong of Custer, S.D., and Bernard Strong (Terry) of Rushville, Neb.; sister-in-law, Nancy Strong of Rushville and sister, Sonja Janssen (David) of Hay Springs, Neb.

A celebration of Forrest’s life was held Saturday, January 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Betty Ehart Senior Citizen Center in Los Alamos. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Rescue Shelter of your choice.

Rivera Family Funeral Home 305 Calle salazar~Espanola, N.M. 87532, 505-753-2288 or toll free (800) 443-4854.