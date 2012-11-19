Lola Arlene Bouwman Ellwein, 93, passed away early Friday morning, November 16, 2012, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Services will be Wednesday, November 21, 2012, 10 a.m., at the Episcopal Church, Martin, with Father Craig West officiating. Burial will follow at the Martin Cemetery.

Lola was born December 8, 1918, in Honey Creek, Iowa, (Wattamie County) to Richard and Mable (Hetrick) Bouwman. As a young girl she lived with her family on their ranch near Merriman. She graduated high school from Merriman.

On June 23, 1937, she married Wm. Everett Leeper in Philip, SD. The couple lived east of Martin for a period of time, until moving to Eli Neb., and later Merriman. They had twin daughters, Berdella and Bertha, as well as a son, Wendell Leeper.

Lola married Emil Wickman in 1975. They lived in Eli, Neb. until Emil passed away in 1976.

Lola married Harry Ellwein on June 5, 1983, in Isabel, SD. The couple lived in Gordon, Neb., until moving back to South Dakota, spending the last several years in Rapid City, S.D.

Lola worked at Clyde Weber’s until purchasing a grocery store in Cody, Neb. Lola ran the grocery store until 1973. Lola was also an active member of the Eastern Star as well as an active member of the Episcopal Church in Merriman.

Lola enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. She took great pleasure in crocheting afghans and doilies for her friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, Harry, Rapid City; two daughters, Berdella (Glenn) Hicks, Martin, and Bertha (the late Ralph) Johnson, Rapid City; one son, Wendell (Linda) Leeper, Valentine, Neb.; sister, Elva Ellwein, Mobridge; 9 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 37 great-great-grandchildren.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents; one infant sister, Bonnie; husband, Wm. Everett Leeper; husband, Emil Wickman.

Bennett County Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.