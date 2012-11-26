Charles Wesley McNare was born near Valentine, Neb. on September 15, 1924, the eldest son of Charles Gratta and Mary Ellen (Bush) McNare. He passed away on November 14, 2012 at Valentine, at the age of 88 years. Charles grew to manhood on the family ranch on the Niobrara River south of Eli,. He attended school near the ranch at Conley Flat School. His childhood was not free of trials and tribulations, which included a severed head injury from being kicked in the head by a horse when he was a small child. At that time his parents had to take him to Hot Springs, to see a doctor who was capable of caring for such a serious injury. He attended the Nebraska High School of Technical Agriculture in Curtis and graduated in 1942. He helped to earn his way through school by working while he was there. A number of other local ranchers remember being under his supervision at the horse barn while they were attending school at Curtis as well.

On June 27, 1948, Charles was united in marriage to Margaret Frances Grunke of Newport, Nebraska. Margaret had come to the neighborhood to teach at the local school. This union was blessed with four sons, Vern Charles, Paul Wesley, Carl Willas and Bryce Charles. Charles and Margaret raised their sons in the love of the Lord, and to be good stewards of the land and livestock they were blessed with. Charles continued to live and work on the family ranch until a car accident in October of 2010 made it impossible as his health continued to decline after that. He was a resident of the Good Samaritan Home in Valentine at the time of his death.

Charles loved to visit with family and friends and his grandchildren were the joy of his life. They were always ready to go to “Papa’s” house. He kept a drawer of treats in the basement for them and would just laugh when Grandma said, “Charles! You’re going to give them a sweet tooth!”

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margaret, son Vern, brother, Lloyd McNare, daughter- in-law, Lori McNare and numerous other friends and relatives. He is survived by sons Paul McNare of Cody, Nebraska, Carl McNare of North Platte, Nebraska, Bryce (Connie) McNare and daughter-in-law, Sue McNare of Merriman, Nebraska. Other survivors include his sister, Phyllis Hock of Garland, Texas, and grandchildren Jennifer Johnson, Bethany (Austin) Swendener, Mary (Brian) Rahn, Jason (Michelle) McNare and Ariel McNare, James, Jodi, and Lydia McNare, Casey and Kelby McNare, Daniel McNare, and great-grandchildren, Austin Johnson, Jacob Knox, Kaden McNare and Kaeden McNare.

Funeral service were held on November 19, 2012 at the Eli Wesleyan Church in Eli, with Pastor Tom Cobb officiating. Music was provided by Brett Burress, Rick and Kitty VanderWey and Karen Cobb. Pall bearers were Jason McNare, James McNare, Casey McNare, Kelby McNare, Daniel McNare, Austin Swendener, Brian Rahn and Austin Johnson. Honorary Pall Bearers were all friends and neighbors. Burial was at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine. A memorial has been established to the Eli Wesleyan Church in care of the family. Sandoz’ Chapel of the Pines was in charge of the arrangements.