JoWan Fisher Allen was born January 29, 1933 to Mrs. Ann Kidney and Mr. Charles E. Chipperfield at Chadron, NE. Passed away in Denver, CO on November 29, 2012.

JoWan was united in marriage to Jack A. Fisher, February 5, 1950 and to this union were born six children. Linda L. Croft, Diane A. Gussman, Robert A. Fisher, Carmen J. King, Christine E. Christenson and Kathy J. Weaver. JoWan had ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

JoWan was united in marriage to Robert N. Allen on September 3, 1977.

Preceding her death are: Husband - Robert N. Allen, Mother - Ann E. Kidney, Father – Charles E. Chipperfield, Step-father Haven Kidney, Step-mother Ines Chipperfield, Step-brother - Ernest Norman and first husband - Jack A. Fisher.

Surviving members of her family include: Linda L. Croft, Diane A. Gussman, Robert A. Fisher, Carmen J. King, Christine E. Christenson and Kathy J. Weaver, all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson, Half-sister Merrita Wood, Half-brother Michael Chipperfield, Step-sister Chorlis Naylor, Step-brothers Glen Norman, John Norman, numerous other relatives and friends.

JoWan will be buried at Highland Mortuary & Cemetery in Thornton, CO.