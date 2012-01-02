Dollie Pauline Novotny McDaniel

Dollie McDaniel of Redmond, Oregon, died January 10, 2012, at the age of 89. She was born August 8, 1922, to Amil and Opal (Gillam) Novotny in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Dollie attended school and worked on the family farm in Nebraska. She and Luke Caffro moved to Oregon in 1948. She married George McDaniel after her first husband, Luke, died in 1970. She held a few jobs, but was a devoted homemaker. Dollie loved to knit until her hands gave out; most everyone in the family has something she knitted. Dollie was preceded in death by her husband, George in 1974, and a son, Donald Caffro in 2011. She is survived by a son, James Caffro and Donald’s widow, daughter-in-law, Linda Caffro; grandchildren, Corrina, Donna, Louis, Marty, Mark, Robert and Kay; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Hunter, Faith, Jadon, Christena, Brian, Dakota, Bobby, Noelle, Cody, Garrett, Evan and Olivia.

There will be a graveside service Friday, January 20, 2012, at 1 p.m., at Redmond Memorial Cemetery.