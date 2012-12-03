Betty Grevson Timperley, 88, of Chadron, Neb., passed away on November 2, 2012 at Crestview Care Center. Betty was born in West Point, Neb. on January 9, 1924 to Anne and Louie Grevson. She attended grade school there before the family moved to Oregon. The Grevsons returned to Nebraska in 1940 and were involved in truck farming of melons, squash and pumpkins. Betty married Lyle Timperley in 1942, and they made their home on farms, first in Madison County and later in Stanton County, Neb.

Betty enjoyed caring for her family, gardening, music, and numerous pets – especially cats.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lyle, brothers Willard and Bud, son Eugene, and great-grandson Tupu Bartee. She is survived by sister Virginia, brothers Jerry and Jack, five children Donna (Bruce) of Casper, Wyo, Gary of Hay Springs, Neb., Judy Mathias of Glendale, Ariz, Marvin (Nina) of Sylvania, OH, and Kim (Kathy) of Stanton Colo., seven grandchildren, and seven great-grand children. Cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be made to your local animal rescue center or to the Chadron Hospice. A private family memorial gathering is planned for a later date.