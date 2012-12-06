Funeral services for Clare E. Quible, 94, of Merriman,will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2012 at Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home in Gordon, with Pastor Tom Cobb officiating. Burial followed at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Clare passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2012 at Martin, S.D. She was born at Leat, Nebr. eight miles west of Merriman on July 13, 1918 to Paul H. and Freda A. (Buchfinck) Beyersdorf. She attended school at Leat, and was a 1936 graduate of Merriman High School.

On August 29, 1938, Clare was united in marriage to Kenneth K. Quible. They made their home on the Quible Ranch, six miles east of Merriman, for almost 46 years, until Kenneth passed away on August 19, 1984. She continued to live in her home, on the ranch, until November 2012. Clare was a member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and Merriman Speedway Fender Skirts. She enjoyed growing flowers, cutting quilt blocks and cooked many meals for hired hands and branding crews when she served her special Peanut Bars. She also treasured time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are Sons; Zane (Pat) Quible of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Zale (Judy) Quible of Merriman, Nebraska; Daughter, Zoe (Armand) Richert of Gresham, Nebraska. Grandchildren include Chris Quible of Irving Texas, Jake (Shannon) Quible and children Alex and Aubrey of Lincoln, Nebraska, Rebecca (Dan) Maciejczak and children Jared and Jason of Rapid City, South Dakota, Karma (Clint) Ridpath of Utica, Nebraska, and Keith (Kristine) Richert and children Taylor, Zachary, Ava, and Mathias of Gresham, Nebraska. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Clare was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Shane Quible, April 23, 1989, and sister Pearle and her husband Byron Skinner.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home of Gordon is in charge of arrangements.