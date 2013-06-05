Mock accident and chemical spill
Gordon Memorial Health Services, Gordon ambulance services and Fire Department jointly held a training event in Gordon Tuesday, June 4th. This training has taken months of planning and training. A mock vehicular accident and chemical spill took place downtown and included moulage, making the victims look real. They practiced decontamination procedures using a decontamination tent provided through the Panhandle Regional Medical Response System. Look for more info in next week's Journal Star.
