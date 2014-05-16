Hay Springs Prom
-
- 1 comment
- Read 2396 times
- Image Gallery
To order prints email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 308-282-0118
Image Gallery
- Click to open image! IMG_1982.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1986.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1987.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1988.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1990.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1991.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1992.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1993.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1994.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1996.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1997.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1998.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_1999.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_2000.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_2003.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_2004.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_2005.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_2006.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_2009.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_2010.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_2011.jpg
- Click to open image! IMG_2012.jpg
-
View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://sheridancountyjournalstar.net/photos/local-event-photos/item/2343-hay-springs-prom#sigProId9f69da0df5
http://sheridancountyjournalstar.net/photos/local-event-photos/item/2343-hay-springs-prom#sigProId9f69da0df5
1 comment
-
Cheryl Rathe Saturday, 31 May 2014 14:28 Comment Link
How did the camera and flash work for the last two prom pictures of Alixis and Sydny and not for the other 9 prom couples??? Could include pictures from Sheila Letcher on this Hay Springs Prom 2014 to INCLUDE ALL pictures of prom couples since this is viewed for this year and next year is only fair!